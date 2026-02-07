Three family members killed as dumper truck rams their motorcycle in UP’s Hardoi

Lucknow: Three members of a family were killed after a speeding dumper rammed into their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district on Saturday morning, police said. The Sursa police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem to the district hospital. The dumper involved in the accident has been seized, an officer said. (Representative photo)

The police have identified the deceased as Adarsh Awasthi (20) and his sister Madhu Awasthi (23), residents of Fatiyapur village, and their aunt Kamini Pandey (around 40), a resident of Bawan Chungi.

According to the police, Adarsh was driving the motorcycle with his sister and aunt as pillion riders when a dumper coming from the opposite direction at high speed hit them head-on around 8:15 am near Dholiya Chauraha in the Sursa police station area.

Adarsh’s father, Arvind Awasthi, who is a farmer, said that Adarsh was his younger son. He worked in a factory in Delhi and had returned home to attend a family programme. Madhu was preparing for competitive examinations and was scheduled to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on Saturday, Awasthi added.

“Adarsh was taking his aunt to her in-laws’ house and then planned to drop Madhu at her examination centre when the accident happened,” Arvind said.

“The impact was so severe that the bike was dragged for about five metres before crashing onto the roadside. All three suffered fatal injuries and died at the spot,” the officer said.

Passersby managed to stop the dumper, but its driver fled, leaving the vehicle.

Locals took the three to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Sursa station house officer (SHO) Sunil Kumar Mishra said, “Three members of the same family have died after their motorcycle was hit by a dumper. The vehicle has been taken into custody and efforts are on to trace the absconding driver. Necessary legal action is being taken.”