IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Three farm laws are death warrant for the country’s farmers: Kejriwal
HT Image
HT Image
others

Three farm laws are death warrant for the country’s farmers: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Describing the three new farm laws as a “death warrant for the country’s farmers”, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday demanded that the Centre repeal the legislation and provide a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) on the basis of the Swaminathan Commission report
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:21 PM IST

New Delhi: Describing the three new farm laws as a “death warrant for the country’s farmers”, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday demanded that the Centre repeal the legislation and provide a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) on the basis of the Swaminathan Commission report.

“The three anti-farmer laws are a death warrant for the country’s farmers. If these laws are implemented, agriculture in India will go into the hands of a few industrialists and the farmers will be devastated. If these laws are implemented, then the farmers of India will become labourers in their own land,” Kejriwal said after meeting farm leaders at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), invited the farm leaders to lunch on Saturday and discussed the ongoing protests against the new laws that seek to deregulate agricultural trade. The invite from Kejriwal came in the backdrop of a ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ that will take place in UP’s Meerut on February 28, where the Delhi CM will address the farmers.

For 88 days, farm unions have camped outside Delhi against the three laws that cultivators say favour big corporations. The government has refuted the concerns, and offered to put the laws on hold for 18 months, but talks are currently locked in a stalemate. Opposition parties — including the Congress, Shiv Sena, Shiromani Akali Dal, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party and Left parties — have attacked the Centre over these laws in the past two months.

“The farmers also demanded that the BJP-led Central government should give a legal guarantee on the MSP. They demanded that MSP guarantee should be implemented on all the 23 crops. The farmers also demanded that the MSP should be implemented following the recommendation of the Swaminathan commission,” Kejriwal said.

Farmer leader and president of Rashtriya Jat Mahasangh, Rohit Jakhar, who attended the meeting with Kejriwal, said they will continue to protest.

“By inviting farmers of western Uttar Pradesh to the Delhi legislative assembly, Kejriwal has broken all barriers of caste, religion and sect and embraced the entire Chaudhary community of UP. Kejriwal has given us respect just the way Lord Krishna gave respect to Sudama,” he said.

Kuldeep Tyagi, president, Bharatiya Kisan Andolan (Meerut) said the Centre should immediately roll back the three farm laws.

“The central government should rather bring a law which gives us a guarantee on MSP and this should be based on the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. The farmer protest will continue. In the villages, the panchayats will reach out to the people and raise these demands. This battle is for the farmers, but this battle will become a battle for every citizen because farmers provide food to the entire country,” Tyagi said.

On January 9, agricultural scientist Monkombu Sambasivan Swaminathan, known as the father of India’s Green Revolution, said the Union government should fix minimum support prices (MSPs) for farm produce by using a broader and more comprehensive measure of cultivation costs than the one being currently used.

Swaminathan first recommended that MSPs – which act as a floor price to avoid distress sales – should be “at least 50% more than the weighted average cost of production” in the fifth report of the National Commission on Farmers set up under his chairmanship.

The President gave his assent to The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 (FPTC), the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 (FAPAFS), and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, on September 27.

The first law aims to permit the sale of agricultural produce outside the mandis regulated by the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMC), the second provides for contract farming and the third deregulates the production, supply, distribution of food items like cereals, pulses, potatoes, onion and edible oilseeds.

The Opposition criticised the government for the way the laws were passed with the BJP oldest ally Shiromani Akali Dal parting ways over the laws.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday passed a political resolution hailing the passage of the farm laws, which it said are aimed at improving the lot of the farmers and increasing their income. The resolution, passed at the end of a day-long national office bearers meeting, which was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Delhi BJP spokesperson refused to comment on the chief minister’s remark on the three farm laws.

On January 12, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the three farm laws till further orders after several petitions were filed challenging their constitutional validity, and decided to set up a four-member committee to resolve the deadlock between the Centre and farmers’ unions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Consumer forums should take steps to expedite adjudication

By Pushpa Girimaji
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Delays in the justice system inflict so much pain and misery on the victim that the oft quoted legal maxim ‘justice delayed is justice denied’ seems an understatement
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man shot dead in Najafgarh, police suspect personal enmity

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:23 PM IST
New Delhi: A 42-year-old man was shot dead in Shyam Vihar area of Najafgarh on Sunday evening, police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Third week of switch Delhi campaign to focus on electric cars: Gahlot

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The state government will focus on electric cars in the third week of its “Switch Delhi” campaign aimed at promoting electric vehicles (EVs) in the national capital, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Forest dept restrains DJB from work on deemed forest stretch in west Delhi

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi forest department has issued an order restraining the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) from undertaking digging work on the Outer Ring Road between Vikaspuri and Peeragarhi Chowk, which is a deemed forest land
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Four more nabbed for Rinku Sharma’s murder in Mangolpuri

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday said they have arrested four more suspects in connection with Rinku Sharma’s murder that took place on the night of February 10 in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi Police arrest three men for killing Faridkot youth Congress chief

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi police on Sunday said they have arrested three men for their alleged role in the murder of Gurlal Singh Bhalwan, the president of the Faridkot district youth Congress, who was shot dead in the Punjab city on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Three farm laws are death warrant for the country’s farmers: Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Describing the three new farm laws as a “death warrant for the country’s farmers”, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday demanded that the Centre repeal the legislation and provide a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) on the basis of the Swaminathan Commission report
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi airport likely to have fourth runway operational by September

By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport is likely to throw open its fourth runway for operations September this year, officials said, adding that construction work was nearing completion and the operator was looking to wrap up work and hand it over to the air traffic control by July
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Municipal bypolls: Sisodia, other cabinet ministers campaign for party candidates

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and his other cabinet colleagues on Sunday campaigned for the party candidates in the bypolls to the five municipal corporation wards
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi forest dept tells infra agencies how to preserve environment

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Following the orders of the Delhi high court, the city’s forest department has arranged for a workshop for all road-owning agencies, to apprise them of ways to preserve the ecology of an area while it carries out digging and construction activities
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

North corporation looking at ways to provide legal tag to new Chandni Chowk structure

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation will explore possibilities of providing “legal status” to the makeshift structure that has come up on the central verge of the main Chandni Chowk road on Thursday night, barely a few metres away from where a now demolished Hanuman temple stood
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Bullet train, Metro, bus and train: All at Sarai Kale Khan

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:18 PM IST
New Delhi Sarai Kale Khan is going to be the biggest transport hub of India a few years down the line with the Central government planning to integrate the area with its ambitious bullet train project
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

DDA to start work on 26,500 EWS flats, tenders for six projects by March

By Risha Chitlangia
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to start work on 26,500 flats for economically weaker sections (EWS), as part of the in-situ redevelopment of slum clusters under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by the end of this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune district crosess 4 lakh mark for active Covid-19 cases; 1,172 new cases reported in 24 hours

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:28 PM IST
PUNE Pune district crossed the four lakh mark for active Covid-19 cases on Sunday, as 1,172 new cases were reported in 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Confidence building measures, re-enrolment to improve vaccination numbers among frontline, healthcare workers

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:10 PM IST
PUNE With a low turnout for vaccination among frontline workers (FLWs) and healthcare workers (HCWs) in Pune, the administration hopes to ensure more confidence building, and a re-enrolment of those who missed registration, or could not get the vaccine as per schedule
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP