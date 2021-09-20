Three feared drowned in Western Jamuna Canal

Tragedy struck twice at the Western Jamuna Canal in Yamunanagar camp area on Sunday where a man was feared to have drowned in the morning, while later, a boat that had gone to look for him also capsized, leaving two others missing.

Deputy commissioner Parth Gupta said state disaster response teams (SDRF) have been called in to look for the three missing men.

As per information, a man identified as Satinder Singh had gone to immerse the ashes of his relative when he slipped into the canal and was washed away by the gushing water.

After the incident, a group of six men, including two of Satinder’s acquaintances, a patwari, an MC diver and two firemen, went to look for him. When their boat reached the middle of the canal, it suddenly capsized, throwing all men into the turbulent waters.

While four of them were rescued with the help of locals, the diver, Surender from Hisar and Satinder’s neighbour, Vijay alias Vicky Dhawan, went missing, said Tarun Sahota, duty magistrate for Ganesh Visarjan.

Surender was a well-known diver who had successfully rescued scores of people, including children in the past, but got unlucky this time.

The DC said that to ease the search operation, the water-level has been decreased and intimation has been sent to Karnal through the irrigation department.

“We’ve made arrangements for safe Ganpati visarjan on river banks. Several CRPF personnel, police and divers have been deployed on the banks. Our men will ensure that devotees don’t wander off into deep waters,” he added.