Three friends die after consuming liquor together in Etah

Three young men died under mysterious circumstances after allegedly consuming liquor together in Kishorpura village under Nidholi Kalan police station limits in Etah district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Ajit Kumar (18), Jeetu (20) and Shiv Kumar (19), all residents of the same village. They had reportedly gathered at a tubewell on the outskirts of the village to celebrate a friend’s engagement and shared a bottle of liquor.

Their condition deteriorated soon after. Family members rushed to the spot and found two of them unconscious. They were taken to a private hospital, from where they were referred to the medical college as their condition worsened. However, doctors declared all three dead later.

Police and administrative officials reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

Additional SP of Etah Shwetabh Pandey said the matter was being investigated to establish the exact cause of the deaths.