Three held for providing fake accounts to cyber fraudsters

: A joint team of civil lines police and the cyber cell arrested three cyber fraudsters on Wednesday night for providing fake current accounts to a fraud network. Two of the accused are from Prayagraj, while the third is from Jammu and Kashmir. Police said the men helped cyber criminals by giving them bank accounts, transferring cheated money to other accounts, and converting the money into cryptocurrency. A police team was then formed, and all three accused were arrested from the civil lines area. (For representation only)

DCP (cyber crime) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said that information about the gang was received through the NCRP portal. A police team was then formed, and all three accused were arrested from the civil lines area. They have been identified as Alok Ranjan Gaurav and Shubham Kannaujiya of Shantipuram, Phaphamau, and Parshva Sharma of Domana, Jammu.

During questioning, the accused admitted that they created and provided current accounts in the names of different firms to support cyber fraudsters. Police found that about ₹2.80 crore had been routed through these accounts. A large number of items were seized from them, including a car with a Jammu and Kashmir number plate, four Android phones, an iPhone, six SIM cards, six bank passbooks, six cheque books, three ATM cards, eight stamp papers, five enterprise registration certificates, six account opening forms, 80 bank deposit slips, and seven company seals. Further investigation is underway.