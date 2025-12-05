Search
Fri, Dec 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Three held for providing fake accounts to cyber fraudsters

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Dec 05, 2025 03:18 am IST

Three cyber fraudsters were arrested for providing fake bank accounts to a fraud network, aiding in money laundering and cryptocurrency conversion.

: A joint team of civil lines police and the cyber cell arrested three cyber fraudsters on Wednesday night for providing fake current accounts to a fraud network. Two of the accused are from Prayagraj, while the third is from Jammu and Kashmir. Police said the men helped cyber criminals by giving them bank accounts, transferring cheated money to other accounts, and converting the money into cryptocurrency.

A police team was then formed, and all three accused were arrested from the civil lines area. (For representation only)
A police team was then formed, and all three accused were arrested from the civil lines area. (For representation only)

DCP (cyber crime) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said that information about the gang was received through the NCRP portal. A police team was then formed, and all three accused were arrested from the civil lines area. They have been identified as Alok Ranjan Gaurav and Shubham Kannaujiya of Shantipuram, Phaphamau, and Parshva Sharma of Domana, Jammu.

During questioning, the accused admitted that they created and provided current accounts in the names of different firms to support cyber fraudsters. Police found that about 2.80 crore had been routed through these accounts. A large number of items were seized from them, including a car with a Jammu and Kashmir number plate, four Android phones, an iPhone, six SIM cards, six bank passbooks, six cheque books, three ATM cards, eight stamp papers, five enterprise registration certificates, six account opening forms, 80 bank deposit slips, and seven company seals. Further investigation is underway.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Three held for providing fake accounts to cyber fraudsters
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Three cyber fraudsters were arrested by a joint team of civil lines police and the cyber cell for supplying fake current accounts to a fraud network, facilitating the transfer of approximately Rs 2.80 crore and converting it into cryptocurrency. The accused, identified as Alok Ranjan, Gaurav, Shubham Kannaujiya, and Parshva Sharma, face ongoing investigations.