Three injured as AC compressor explodes in Odisha hospital

At least three workers were injured at a private medical college cum hospital in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Friday evening after an AC compressor exploded, officials said. (Representative Photo)

Officials said the AC compressor on the top floor of Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital in Bhubaneswar exploded when the workers were filling gas.

The explosion led to a fire, causing burn injuries to three of the workers.

The fire however was controlled before it could spread to the floor below where patients were being treated, said officials.