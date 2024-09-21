Three injured in Varanasi wall collapse incident

Three people were injured when a wall of Karnataka state guest house near Harishchandra Ghat collapsed on Saturday. The injured include two Sadhus Vaishakh Giri, 60, Shyam Giri, 30 and tea stall owner Kallu Sahni. All three have been admitted to the trauma centre, BHU where they are undergoing treatment. Officials at the site of the wall collapse (HT Photo)

On receiving the information, district magistrate S Rajalingam immediately reached the spot along with the Varanasi Municipal Corporation officials.

During the inspection, the VMC officials were instructed to make arrangements to immediately remove debris from the spot, while also ordering that since the water of the Ganga is now receding, proper cleanliness of the Ghats and surrounding areas should be ensured. The DM also talked to the locals present on the spot.