Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three injured in Varanasi wall collapse incident

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Sep 21, 2024 08:37 PM IST

Three injured, including two Sadhus and a tea stall owner, when a wall at Karnataka guest house collapsed. They are receiving treatment at BHU trauma centre.

Three people were injured when a wall of Karnataka state guest house near Harishchandra Ghat collapsed on Saturday. The injured include two Sadhus Vaishakh Giri, 60, Shyam Giri, 30 and tea stall owner Kallu Sahni. All three have been admitted to the trauma centre, BHU where they are undergoing treatment.

Officials at the site of the wall collapse (HT Photo)
Officials at the site of the wall collapse (HT Photo)

On receiving the information, district magistrate S Rajalingam immediately reached the spot along with the Varanasi Municipal Corporation officials.

During the inspection, the VMC officials were instructed to make arrangements to immediately remove debris from the spot, while also ordering that since the water of the Ganga is now receding, proper cleanliness of the Ghats and surrounding areas should be ensured. The DM also talked to the locals present on the spot.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On