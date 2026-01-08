Three killed as SUV rams into bonfire group in Gorakhpur

A high-speed SUV ploughed into a group of people gathered around a roadside bonfire at Rampur Crossing in Gorakhpur late Tuesday evening, killing three and injuring five others. The reckless incident, which occurred under the AIIMS police station area, quickly turned a quiet winter night into chaos and confusion. For representation only

According to station house officer (SHO) of AIIMS police station, Madan Mohan Mishra, the SUV ran over people sitting near a bonfire in front of Mohit’s house at Rampur Crossing. The deceased have been identified as Bhagwan Das, 40, Prince, 15, and Sanjay Singh, 40, the driver of the SUV. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said the victims, including the injured Amar, 25, Jitendra, 40, Himanshu, 12, and Deepu, were labourers who had gathered around the bonfire after dinner to protect themselves from the biting cold.

Eyewitnesses stated that the SUV was travelling at a very high speed when the driver lost control, ploughing into the group. After hitting the people, the vehicle rammed into a roadside kiosk and overturned.

Circle officer (Cantonment) Yogendra Singh said Bhagwan Das died on the spot, while Prince succumbed to his injuries during treatment at AIIMS. The driver, Sanjay Singh, who was seriously injured when the vehicle overturned, later died at the hospital.

“The vehicle was moving at a very high speed and appears to have gone out of control. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further legal action is being taken as per procedure,” Singh said.

Following the deaths of Bhagwan Das and Prince, anger erupted in the Rampur area. As news of the fatalities spread, hundreds of locals gathered at the spot, vandalised the SUV and set it ablaze, creating a tense situation.

Police from the Cantt and Kotwali circles rushed additional forces to the area to control the situation and disperse the crowd. Officials assured residents that strict action would be taken. The damaged vehicle was eventually taken into custody, and after nearly an hour of efforts, normalcy was restored.