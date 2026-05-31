Three trucks catch fire after highway crash in Prayagraj

: Refined oil worth several lakhs of rupees was destroyed after three trucks collided and caught fire on the Handia-Kokhraj Bypass near Kurgaon in Prayagraj’s Soraon area on Sunday afternoon. The trucks engulfed in flames on the highway in Soraon area of Prayagraj on Sunday (HT Photo)

According to police, a truck travelling from Varanasi to Kanpur went out of control when its driver tried to avoid a car that suddenly came in front of the vehicle. The truck crashed into another truck carrying refined oil, triggering a fire.

The impact pushed the oil-laden truck into a third truck travelling ahead. Within minutes, flames spread to all three vehicles. Thick smoke billowed from the site, causing panic among motorists on the busy highway.

Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control.

Two trucks were completely destroyed in the fire, while the third was partially damaged. A large quantity of refined oil being transported in one of the vehicles was also burnt, resulting in losses worth several lakhs of rupees.

With the help of local residents, police safely rescued all the drivers and helpers. No injuries or casualties were reported. Station house officer Keshav Verma supervised the rescue and traffic management operations. The damaged vehicles were later removed and traffic on the highway was restored. Police said all drivers and helpers escaped safely despite the intensity of the collision and the fire.