Three youths booked for assaulting man, molesting fiancée

The Mauaima police registered a named FIR against three youths for allegedly assaulting a man and molesting his fiancée in Sisai Sipah area. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media platforms on Wednesday following which SSP ordered an investigation into the incident. Raids were being carried out to arrest the accused, police said.

Police investigation revealed that the video was shot on the banks of a river in Sisai Sipah area of Mauaima. In the video, the victim man and his fiancée are seen on the banks of the river when three youths approach them. They are then seen assaulting the man and his fiancée and also trying to drag her.

The accused also shot the video of the incident and made it viral on social media platforms. The video caused an outrage among the internet users. SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey ordered an investigation when some internet users tagged Prayagraj police with the video.

SHO of Mauaima police station Suresh Singh said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of IPC against one Wasiq, Zakaria and Mashuq of Sisai Sipah village. Efforts were on to trace and arrest the accused, he added.