Three-day ‘Urs’ concludes at Taj Mahal

The three-day annual ‘Urs’ of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan concluded on Thursday with the traditional ‘chadar-poshi’ (offering) at the actual graves in the basement of the Taj Mahal. ‘Chadar-poshi’ at Taj Mahal on the last day of three-day ‘Urs’ (HT Photo)

The third day of the ‘urs’ was marked by traditional rituals, and various ‘chadar’ were offered throughout the day. However, the most prominent was the traditional 1560-metre-long multi-coloured ‘hindustani satrangi chadar,’ offered by Tahiruddin Tahir on behalf of the Khuddam-e-Roza committee associated with organising the ‘Urs’ at the Taj Mahal.

The Taj Mahal remained free of entry charges throughout Thursday. Entry to the Taj Mahal was made free after 2 pm on Wednesday when the rituals of ‘sandal’ (applying sandalwood paste) were performed at the original grave of the Mughal emperor.

The 369th Úrs’of Shah Jahan had begun in the Taj Mahal post noon on Tuesday, with the opening of the passage leading to the basement of the monument, housing the original graves of the emperor and his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

“The tradition of ‘chadar-poshi’ continues for a long time, and every time the length increases. The ‘jayreen’ (devotees) come and offer pieces of clothes, which are interwoven and offered at the actual graves of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, who built the monument as a tribute to his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal,” said Tahir on Sunday.

“The colours of the ‘chadar’ depict different faiths, religions, and cultures, which are a composite culture of the nation, and people from all faiths join every year in making this ‘chadar’ – the size of which increases every year,” added Tahir.

The highlight of these three days was the opening of the passage to the basement where the actual graves of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and Empress Mumtaz Mahal are located. The graves, otherwise viewed within the mausoleum of the Taj Mahal, are replicas. The gates leading to the graves are opened only during these three days of Urs each year.

On the first day, the basement was opened, and proceedings began with the offering of ‘azaan’ (prayers), followed by ‘gusl’ (bath) and other traditional activities. Qawwali singers sat on the main platform and rendered a musical dimension to the Urs – a proceeding more associated with Sufism.