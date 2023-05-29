Home / Cities / Others / Farmer killed in Dudhwa tiger attack

Farmer killed in Dudhwa tiger attack

ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
May 29, 2023 06:28 PM IST

A tiger killed a farmer in India's Dudhwa buffer zone while he was checking on his sugarcane crop. His half-eaten body was found in the forest. Villagers have been advised to stay alert and not venture into the reserve forest areas.

A tiger has attacked and killed a 50-year-old farmer of Katthauha village in Belrayan range of the Dudhwa buffer zone.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The farmer had gone to check on his sugarcane crop on Sunday and had been missing since then.

Dudhwa buffer zone deputy director Sundaresh (who is known by single name) said on Monday that the villagers recovered his half-eaten body from the neighbouring forests. He added that pugmarks on the spot and other circumstantial evidence indicated a tiger attack.

He said the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination while further proceedings were on.

He added that forest teams had been deployed to keep a watch on the movements of the tiger while the villagers had been advised to stay alert and work in groups when necessary. He added that villagers had also been asked not to venture into the reserve forest areas where the movement of wild animals was common.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tiger attack
tiger attack
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out