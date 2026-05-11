Tight security measures ordered at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Additional commissioner of police (Law & Order and Headquarters) Shivhari Meena has directed police personnel to strengthen security arrangements at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and nearby sensitive areas in Varanasi. Additional commissioner of police, Law and order, Shivhari Meena reviewing security arrangements during inspection at Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi (For representation only)

During an inspection of the temple complex, the additional commissioner of police reviewed security arrangements, including entry and exit gates, barricading, queue management, CCTV monitoring systems, control room operations and emergency response measures.

He instructed police personnel to conduct intensive checking drives at all entry and exit points of the temple complex to ensure proper screening of suspicious individuals and objects. He also directed that a sufficient number of police personnel should remain deployed in and around the temple at all times.

Officials were asked to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience while visiting the temple. The queue management system should remain organised and under control, especially during heavy crowding.

Shivhari Meena also instructed officers to pay special attention to the comfort and safety of women, elderly devotees, persons with disabilities and visitors accompanied by children. Alternative routes and additional police reinforcements should be kept ready in advance to manage large crowds, he said.

The officer further directed that CCTV cameras must be monitored continuously and immediate action should be taken if any suspicious activity is detected. Police personnel were also instructed to remain alert against rumours and misleading information being spread in the temple area.

Action has also been ordered against encroachments, unauthorised street vendors and disorderly activities along temple routes and crowded areas. Officials were told to ensure smooth traffic movement and prevent illegal parking near the temple premises.

All police personnel deployed on duty have been directed to remain in proper uniform and carry necessary safety and communication equipment while performing their duties.