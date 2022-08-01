Tiranga Yatra taken out in Lamhi on Munshi Premchand’s birth anniversary

Tiranga Yatra was taken out from the Subhash Bhavan to Munshi Premchand’s birth place in Lamhi to mark his birth anniversary celebration.

Tricolour was hoisted at every house in Lamhi village as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar started the yatra as the crowd raised slogans like, “Bharat Mata ki jai, Vande Mataram, Munshi Premchand amar rahe”.

“Today Munshi ji’s soul will be pleased that the people of his village hoisted the Tricolour on his birthday. The contribution of Munshi ji can’t be forgotten and his great work would continue to inspire people to improve their lives. Munshi ji awakened national consciousness through his works like Panch Parmeshwar, Idgah, Poos ki Raat and Kafan,” the RSS leader said.

“The immortal characters of Munshi ji’s immortal works are still visible somewhere in Lamhi village which should be made a laboratory of patriotic literature,” he added.

National president of Vishal Bharat Sansthan, Dr Rajiv Srivastava, “We are grateful to Munshi ji that he developed social consciousness and human sensibility during the British rule. His great works will continue to teach the lesson of patriotism to coming generations,” he added.

Three-day Premchand Mahotsav ends

Various programmes were organised in the city from July 29-31 under the three-day Munshi Premchand Lamhi Mahotsav, organised by the Regional Cultural Center, culture department, U.P. on the occasion of Premchand’s birth anniversary.

On Sunday, the main program was organised at Premchand Memorial and Ramlila Maidan in Premchand’s village, Lamhi where people remembered him.

Many scholars were honored by the culture department on the occasion, including Hareram Dwivedi, professor Shahina Rizvi, Dr. Dayanand ji. Prizes and certificates were also given to the winners of the painting competition and a cultural event too was organised. A puppet show, based on Premchand’s compositions, Sadgati, Mantra, Panch Parmeshwar was also held. The festival culminated with a lamp festival at Premchand’s memorial.

Dr. Subhash Chandra Yadav, in-charge, Regional Cultural Center Varanasi, coordinated the events while Dr. Sujit Kumar Choubey, Saurabh Chakraborty and Ayushi conduted the functions.