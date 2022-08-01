Tiranga Yatra taken out in Lamhi on Munshi Premchand’s birth anniversary
Tiranga Yatra was taken out from the Subhash Bhavan to Munshi Premchand’s birth place in Lamhi to mark his birth anniversary celebration.
Tricolour was hoisted at every house in Lamhi village as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar started the yatra as the crowd raised slogans like, “Bharat Mata ki jai, Vande Mataram, Munshi Premchand amar rahe”.
“Today Munshi ji’s soul will be pleased that the people of his village hoisted the Tricolour on his birthday. The contribution of Munshi ji can’t be forgotten and his great work would continue to inspire people to improve their lives. Munshi ji awakened national consciousness through his works like Panch Parmeshwar, Idgah, Poos ki Raat and Kafan,” the RSS leader said.
“The immortal characters of Munshi ji’s immortal works are still visible somewhere in Lamhi village which should be made a laboratory of patriotic literature,” he added.
National president of Vishal Bharat Sansthan, Dr Rajiv Srivastava, “We are grateful to Munshi ji that he developed social consciousness and human sensibility during the British rule. His great works will continue to teach the lesson of patriotism to coming generations,” he added.
Three-day Premchand Mahotsav ends
Various programmes were organised in the city from July 29-31 under the three-day Munshi Premchand Lamhi Mahotsav, organised by the Regional Cultural Center, culture department, U.P. on the occasion of Premchand’s birth anniversary.
On Sunday, the main program was organised at Premchand Memorial and Ramlila Maidan in Premchand’s village, Lamhi where people remembered him.
Many scholars were honored by the culture department on the occasion, including Hareram Dwivedi, professor Shahina Rizvi, Dr. Dayanand ji. Prizes and certificates were also given to the winners of the painting competition and a cultural event too was organised. A puppet show, based on Premchand’s compositions, Sadgati, Mantra, Panch Parmeshwar was also held. The festival culminated with a lamp festival at Premchand’s memorial.
Dr. Subhash Chandra Yadav, in-charge, Regional Cultural Center Varanasi, coordinated the events while Dr. Sujit Kumar Choubey, Saurabh Chakraborty and Ayushi conduted the functions.
Congress will emerge as strong party after ‘Chintan Shivir’: Hooda
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the daylong 'Chintan Shivir' will give strength to the Congress in the state. “The Congress will emerge as a strong party after this Chintan Shivir,” he said during his visit to Karnal. The Congress is going to organise one day's 'Chintan Shivir' on August 1 but there were reports that the party's state in-charge, Vivek Bansal was not invited yet.
SGPGI Lucknow doctors make rare intervention
Surgeons of the Neurosurgery department of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), have succeeded in implanting a programmed shunt in a patient of Hydrocephalus to save him from repeated surgeries. Hydrocephalus is a medical condition in which fluid accumulates in the brain, sometimes causing brain damage. “This patient had come to see the doctors of neurology fearing he had Parkinson's disease but it turned out to be something else,” SGPGI doctors said.
Death threats, extortion calls to Haryana MLAs: Gang of criminals busted, 6 held
With the arrest of six Bihar and Uttar Pradesh residents, the Haryana Police on Sunday said to have busted a gang of criminals having links with Pakistan and Middle East-based fraudsters involved in money laundering and behind the recent death threats and extortion calls to four Haryana legislators. Police said some ex-MLAs of Punjab had also received similar threats from these numbers.
one station one product to give a push to ODOP initiative in Uttar Pradesh
The Yogi Adityanath government would promote products selected under the one district one product (ODOP) scheme, through the one station one product (OSOP) initiative. As part of this, the railway stations of the district will act as promotional hubs for ODOP products, officials said. The OSOP was mentioned in the union budget 2022-2023 and as part of the initiative all railway stations in a particular district would market ODOP products of the district, they added.
Amritsar police get 10-day remand of gangster Bhagwanpuria
A local court on Sunday granted ten-day remand of notorious gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to Amritsar police in the murder case of gangster Ranbir Singh alias Rana Kandowalia, who was shot dead in August last year. The city police had earlier approached a Gurdaspur court for Rana Kandowalia transit remand. Bhagwanpuria had been on ten days remand with the Gurdaspur police in connection with the recovery of heroin along the India-Pakistan border.
