TN Covid curbs extended till September 9

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown till September 9 with further relaxations.

The announcement comes after chief minister MK Stalin consulted with the health minister, Chennai city police commissioner and senior bureaucrats of other departments on the Covid-19 situation.

Theatres have been allowed to reopen from August 23 with 50% occupancy and the owners have been asked to ensure that all workers are fully vaccinated, read the government statement. IT offices can function with 100% workforce. Bars have been allowed to reopen only in resorts and hotels.

The state government had earlier allowed reopening of schools from classes 9 to 12 with 50% students starting from September 1 and permitted noon meal schemes by following standard operating procedure (SOP). “The schools will work on a rotational basis,” the order said. “A decision on reopening of schools for Classes 1-8 will be taken after September 15 after monitoring the situation.”

Public have been permitted to use beaches and local authorities will have to ensure that beach vendors are vaccinated. All shops which were allowed to function only till 9pm can now stay open till 10pm. Zoos and botanical gardens have also been allowed to reopen. Inter-state public buses can operate to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Swimming pools are still closed for the general public, but it can be used by those practising for competitions and the ones above 18 years of age have been asked to get themselves vaccinated before using the pools.

Earlier, the state government had empowered local administrations to impose restrictions based on the situation and several districts, including Chennai, had closed down large markets and other public places where there was crowding.

The Covid-19 cases, however, have been declining in the state. On August 21, the state reported 1,652 new cases with an active caseload of 19,391. Twenty-three people died on Saturday taking the toll to 34, 686.