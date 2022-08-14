TN raises concern over AP’s proposal for reservoirs
The Tamil Nadu government has flagged its concern over the proposal of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to construct reservoirs across Kosasthalaiyar river, saying it would affect Chennai’s drinking water prospects.
In a letter to his Andhra counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin said “it is learnt” that the government of Andhra Pradesh has approved the construction of two reservoirs across the river, near Mukkalakandigai and Katharapalli villages in Chittoor district.
“This step has caused great anguish among the people living in areas in and around Chennai, who depend on the river for drinking water and to a small extent for irrigation,” he said. The letter was released to the media on Saturday.
The Kosasthalaiyar river basin and the river were interstate in nature. The river basin covers a total area of 3,727 sq km of which 877 sq km lies in Andhra Pradesh and the rest in Tamil Nadu.
The Poondi reservoir in the state was constructed across the river, which is a vital source of drinking water supply to the Chennai Metropolitan Area.
“Any such construction of new reservoirs across the river, its tributaries or sub-tributaries will affect the inflows into Poondi reservoir. This will seriously affect the drinking water supply to Chennai city and the water supply in the upper reaches. In addition, it will also impact irrigation in that area, thereby affecting the livelihood of the farmers.” “Being an inter-State river, the upper riparian State cannot plan or give approval or construct any new structure across Kosasthalaiyar without the consent of the lower riparian State. Hence, it is disappointing that such a step has been taken, which will have a significant adverse impact on our State, especially on Chennai and its northern suburbs,” Stalin told Reddy in the letter.
He ‘strongly’ urged the Andhra Chief Minister to instruct the authorities concerned not to go ahead with the above project and also not to take up any new ones in the Kosasthalaiyar river basin area in Andhra Pradesh.
“Considering the sensitivity of the issue, I request your immediate personal intervention,” Stalin added.
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
Will strike last nail in coffin of terrorism in one year: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that within a year government will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. Sinha today laid the foundation stone of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings in J&K, besides inaugurating 1000 Amrit Sarovars across J&K UT, in a function at SKICC, Srinagar.
