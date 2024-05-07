To ensure maximum voter turnout, awareness programme held for Faridabad voters

Gurugram: The Faridabad administration has launched an initiative to ensure maximum voter turnout in the district before it goes to polls on May 25, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. In the previous Lok Sabha elections, only 62% people had cast their votes in the Faridabad parliamentary constituency, with urban areas recording a mere 57% turnout, according to the administration. (Representational Image)

Under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, events were organised across the city during which 900,000 people pledged to cast their votes.

Faridabad deputy commissioner Vikram Singh said that the pledge for 100% voting was taken simultaneously across the district. People from various sectors, including schools, colleges, industries, offices, Anganwadi centers and panchayat ghars, participated in the event, reaffirming their commitment to exercising their voting rights. Schoolchildren also vowed to encourage their families and communities to vote, he added.

Singh also said that the district election officer spearheaded an event aimed at ensuring 100 per cent voter participation. “At least five lakh industrial workers pledged to vote on May 25. Children from over 3 lakh government and private schools also joined the campaign,” he added.

The DC said that this campaign, across the district, was truly exceptional, with every participant pledging to achieve 100 percent voter participation.

Singh said that in the previous Lok Sabha elections, only 62% people had cast their votes in the Faridabad parliamentary constituency, with urban areas recording a mere 57 %turnout. Emphasizing the significance of elections as the paramount celebration of democracy and the fundamental right of every citizen, he said the importance of raising awareness for maximum voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Thus, a comprehensive awareness campaign was launched across the district. Initially conceived to operate at specific locations, the campaign gradually expanded to encompass various industries, schools, colleges, auto drivers, women’s groups, and other segments of society. As a result, an impressive 9 lakh individuals actively participated in the campaign.

Children pledge to inspire family members to vote

Children played an important role and took part in the oath campaign, deeming it as the most special aspect of the initiative. Officials said that in the district, there are 1.25 lakh children studying in government schools and 3.83 lakh children enrolled in private schools, with over 3 lakh children actively involved in the campaign. Singh said the program as being celebrated like a festival in schools, where children enthusiastically prepared paintings to encourage voting and proudly exhibited their artwork. All the children collectively pledged to ensure that they accompany their family members to the polling stations on Election Day.

Workers also reiterated resolve to vote

Industrial workers exhibited the highest participation in the pledge program for achieving 100 percent voting in the industrial hub of Faridabad. With a total of 9 lakh industrial workers in the district, a significant portion actively engaged in the campaign. Despite working in various shifts, 5 lakh workers joined the initiative. Each participant pledged to vote on May 25 for the betterment of the nation, demonstrating their commitment by standing up for voting at their respective workplaces.

Women from SHG, Asha, and Anganwadi pledge to vote

The officials said the active participation of women in taking the pledge to vote were observed participating enthusiastically in large numbers across villages and cities. Notably, over 19000 women from self-help groups, along with more than 1200 Anganwadi and 1200 Asha workers, actively engaged in the campaign. Additionally, all officers of the district administration visited various locations to motivate individuals to pledge for 100 percent voting turnout.