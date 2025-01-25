Menu Explore
Toll plazas under NHAI scrutiny following STF raids in Gkp

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Jan 25, 2025 10:11 PM IST

A technical team from NHAI thoroughly examined computers and laptops at the plazas but reportedly did not find any significant evidence

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has intensified its monitoring of toll plazas in the region following recent raids by the Special Task Force (STF) that uncovered irregularities.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)
For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

On Friday night, NHAI officials conducted surprise inspections at three toll plazas between Gorakhpur and Ayodhya, aiming to combat fraudulent practices and financial irregularities in toll operations.

A technical team from NHAI thoroughly examined computers and laptops at the plazas but reportedly did not find any significant evidence.

However, NHAI project director Lalit Pal stated that monitoring efforts have been heightened after the discovery of scams in toll plaza payments. “This operation will continue, and strict action will be taken against employees found involved in malpractice. Our goal is to prevent revenue diversion and ensure transparency and accountability in toll operations, safeguarding commuters’ interests,” he said.

The crackdown follows STF raids conducted on January 22 at two toll plazas—Pipighanj and Nayansar on Sunauli Road—as well as at plazas in Prayagraj, Mirzapur, and Azamgarh. During the raids in Gorakhpur, the STF seized computers and laptops, linking the district to a wider toll plaza scam.

Under the directives from the chief general manager for commercial operations, technical teams have been mobilised to conduct surprise checks and address any discrepancies. Officials emphasised that the intensified monitoring aims to rebuild trust and ensure the efficient functioning of toll plazas.

