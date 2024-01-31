The Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) has submitted a proposal with the Prayagraj Mela Authority to start another floating restaurant on Yamuna adjacent to the existing one, said officials. Tourism dept pushes for another floating restaurant on Yamuna

“We have decided to start another such facility, which will be an extension of the present restaurant and have a seating capacity of 40 persons”, said senior manager of UPSTDC, DP Singh.

There will be an extra space on the roof for around 10 people in the open air where tables with large umbrellas will be placed and people can enjoy food in the cool breeze of the river, he said.

With a new extension of the existing restaurant, officials have also decided to increase the size of the existing pantry, which will be equipped to cater to the two floating restaurants.

The department will be incurring a cost of around ₹3 crore for the second restaurant and it will be made operational before Mahakumbh-2025.

Besides mouth-watering cuisines and impressive ambience, the present restaurant has the facility of slipway (a track on which boats can be moved to and from the water) from where the visitors are able to enjoy their ride on six-seater speed boats and 30-seater catamaran on Yamuna.

“Food lovers are enjoying a one-of-its-kind dining experience at the state’s first floating restaurant that has unique interiors and special light arrangements and the response is so overwhelming that we have decided to start a second restaurant and double the seating capacity”, said Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON