U.P. govt initiative empowering shelter home girls through skill development

PRAYAGRAJ In a significant stride towards transforming the lives of the girls residing in the government-run shelter home in the Khuldabad area of Prayagraj, a comprehensive skill development program has been initiated by the district officials at the behest of the state government. The endeavour aims to equip these over two dozen young girls with essential skills, enabling them to build an independent and self-sustaining future, said officials. Government-run girls’ and children’s shelter home in Khuldabad area of Prayagraj (HT File)

Until recently, the girls in this facility were devoid of any structured training opportunities. However, during the past month, a transformative initiative has been set in motion to change their lives for the better. Acting on the directive of Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Prayagraj, Gaurav Kumar, District Probation Officer (DPO) Sarvjeet Singh has engaged with educators to launch specialised skill development courses for the residents of this girls’ shelter home.

Presently, the program is offering training in beautician skills, tailoring, and boutique-centric courses. These courses have been designed to instill essential skills in the girls, preparing them for a life of self-reliance once they leave the shelter home. “Our efforts are to equip them with skills and knowledge that would allow them to lead a self-reliant life with dignity and pride,” said CDO Gaurav Kumar.

While a limited number of courses are currently being conducted, plans are also underway to introduce additional courses in the near future, he added. Qualified trainers visit the shelter home to provide training and skills to the girls, ensuring that their education is not compromised in the process.

Simultaneously, the children here have been enrolled in schools as part of an effort to integrate them with mainstream education, marking a significant transformation in their lives. The Khuldabad Children’s Shelter Home is also making strides in connecting its 26 young inmates with mainstream education.

Notably, two of these children have earned admission to a nearby English-medium school due to their exceptional academic performance. In addition, 12 children have been enrolled in primary schools, while another six are attending government-run Anganwadi centres, demonstrating a commitment to providing holistic educational opportunities for all, the officials said.

