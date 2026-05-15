Tripura ADC shifts staff to 3-day office week amid fuel price surge

The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has directed its employees to attend office physically for only three days a week and work from home for the remaining days, citing the recent rise in petrol and diesel prices following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation measures. Representational image.

The new arrangement will come into effect from May 16. Under the order, employees will attend office physically on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, while work from home will be followed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, excluding second and fourth Saturdays.

The move comes after the Tripura government instructed 50 per cent of its employees to adopt work from home measures in line with the Prime Minister’s appeal to conserve fuel amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The notification, signed by TTAADC chief executive officer Raval Hamendra Kumar, stated: “...It is decided by the Authority of TTAADC that all employees shall attend office physically for 03 (three) days in a week i.e. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday due to rising energy, petrol and diesel prices. The rest working days i.e. Thursday, Friday and Saturday (excluding 2nd Saturday & 4th Saturday), employees shall render their services through ‘work from home’.”

Employees engaged in emergency services, however, have been exempted from the directive.

The CEO also said the TTAADC would hire and use the maximum possible number of electric vehicles for transportation whenever necessary.

The order further instructed employees not to leave station headquarters without prior permission and said officials working from home must remain available through telephone and electronic communication for urgent and official matters related to the council.

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha and senior cabinet ministers have also reduced the size of their official convoys.