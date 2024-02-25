 Tripura Board of Secondary Education begins preparations for class 10, 12 boards - Hindustan Times
Tripura Board of Secondary Education begins preparations for class 10, 12 boards

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Feb 25, 2024 03:15 PM IST

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has begun preparations for the upcoming class 10 and 12 board examinations beginning March 1 and 2 respectively.

In 2023, 43,730 candidates appeared for class 10 board exams and 38,125 sat for class 12 board exams. (HT file photo)
The board has set up a total of 69 centres and 144 venues for class 10 board exams and another 60 centres and 98 venues for Class 12 exams, officials said.

The class 10 examination will begin from March 2 and continue till March 23 while the class 12 examinations will end on March 30.

As many as 38,559 students for class 10 while another 27,627 students registered themselves for class 12 board examinations.

The exact number of candidates for both classes will, however, be ascertained in the next one or two days.

“As board examinations are coming nearer, preparations are going on to conduct the examinations in a peaceful environment. The number of registered candidates of both class 10 and 12 will be finalised by next 1-2 days”, said TBSE chief Dr Dhananjoy Gonchoudhury.

In 2023, 43,730 candidates appeared for class 10 board exams and 38,125 sat for class 12 board exams.

