Tripura by-polls: BJP accuses TMC of violating code of conduct
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought action against Trinamool Congress (TMC) for allegedly violating the code of conduct by using a government building in an advertisement ahead of the by-polls to four assembly seats in Tripura.
In a letter to the chief electoral officer on Tuesday, the BJP said the advertisement showing TMC chief Mamata Banerjee appealing for votes has the image of Tripura State Museum in the background. “The advertisement material did not indicate any pre-certification by the State Level Media Committee,” said the letter.
TMC state chief Subal Bhowmik rejected the criticism. “Despite being the ruling party, did they adhere to the model code of conduct? In reality, they do not have anything to do except for blaming us.”
The by-polls to the four seats of Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma, and Yubrajnagar will be held on June 23. Tripura is among the states TMC has been trying to make inroads into as part of its expansion plans beyond West Bengal.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
