Tripura by-polls: BJP accuses TMC of violating code of conduct

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought action against Trinamool Congress (TMC) for allegedly violating the code of conduct by using a government building in an advertisement ahead of the by-polls to four assembly seats in Tripura.

In a letter to the chief electoral officer on Tuesday, the BJP said the advertisement showing TMC chief Mamata Banerjee appealing for votes has the image of Tripura State Museum in the background. “The advertisement material did not indicate any pre-certification by the State Level Media Committee,” said the letter.

TMC state chief Subal Bhowmik rejected the criticism. “Despite being the ruling party, did they adhere to the model code of conduct? In reality, they do not have anything to do except for blaming us.”

The by-polls to the four seats of Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma, and Yubrajnagar will be held on June 23. Tripura is among the states TMC has been trying to make inroads into as part of its expansion plans beyond West Bengal.