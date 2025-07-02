Tripura CM to lay foundation stone for park on 51 Shakti Peethas

Tripura chief minister Dr. Manik Saha will on July 10 lay the foundation of a public park in Gomati district that will house 51 Shakti Peethas sacred to Hindus, making it a first of its kind in the Northeast Region. Tripura chief minister Manik Saha. (Santosh Kumar/ HT Photo)

“The state government undertook the project worth ₹97.70 crores, with financial assistance of the Union tourism ministry. The CM will lay the foundation stone on July 10,” Tripura tourism and transport minister Sushanta Chowdhury said.

Different tourism projects, including one for ecotourism worth Rs. 350 crores, are being implemented in the state under the PRASHAD ( Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme and ADB fund (Asian Development Bank), he said.

The proposed park site at Banduar, nearly four kilometres from the Tripura Sundari temple, has one of the 51 Shakti Peethas at Udaipur in Gomati district.

The Union tourism ministry approved the project with an aim to develop and protect the spiritual heritage, said an official from the tourism department.

Saha earlier urged the Union ministry of development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) to allocate funds to commission a seaplane service at Narikelkunja in Dumboor Lake in Gomati district.