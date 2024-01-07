Tripura cop, intoxicated, arrested for alleged misdemeanour in court

A Tripura police constable was arrested on Saturday for his alleged misbehaviour with a judge at the Bishalgarh district and session court. (Representative Photo)

Police said that the constable, identified as Rupanta Dangu, appeared before the court as a witness in a 2017 abetment to suicide case in an intoxicated condition.

A senior police officer said that Dangu was enquired about the case by the session court judge who took offence at his misdemeanour. He was later arrested.

Dangu was posted at the superintendent of police (SP) office in the Sepahijala district.