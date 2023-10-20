Tripura police adopt security measures to ensure peaceful Durga Puja

The Tripura police administration has adopted strict security measures in the West district, the largest district in the state, to ensure peaceful Durga Puja starting Saturday. Preparations underway ahead of Durga Puja festival. (HT Photo)

As part of preparations, 2,520 Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel would be deployed, in addition to deployment of 700 state police, 400 Special Police Officers (SPO) in different parts of the district.

Besides, 60 police assistance booths, 25 naka (check post) points and 60 police booths have been set up to extend assistance to people whenever required.

“We held a meeting with the West district magistrate on the issue and have asked the Power Department to cut wires on crossings to ensure people involved in procession do not face any problem. We have also kept fire tenders on stand-by. We shall keep on checking vehicles at naka points. Our director general of police is also giving more attention to the traffic system,” West district superintendent of police Kiran Kumar told the reporters in Agartala.

This year, over 950 Durga Puja pandals have been set up in the district, of which 800 are in the Sadar sub-division.

Kumar said that a team of police has already visited the puja pandals and asked organisers to keep volunteers and security personnel stationed to oversee crowd management inside and outside the pandals, and also to keep safety measures such as fire extinguishers, etc.

“We appeal to the people to follow traffic guidelines. Hope, the puja will go on peacefully,” he said.

He added that there would 16 no-entry points in Agartala and its outskirts, including Circuit House, Bodhjungnagar Chowmuhani, Bhagaban Thakur Chowmuhani, Old Central Jail, Gandhighat, Kaman Chowmuhani, Shib Bari, Central Road, Golbazar, Ramthakur Sangha, Sanghati Club, Chittaranjan Road, Dashamighat, Joynagar bus-stand, Melarmath, Paradise Chowmuhani etc., during the Durga Puja.

