News / Cities / Others / Tripura police, RPF arrest man with 319kg cannabis

Tripura police, RPF arrest man with 319kg cannabis

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Nov 10, 2023 10:03 AM IST

The accused, identified as Uttam Kumar Paul, is a resident of Baishnabtilla area of West Tripura district and had did the cannabis in cartons of mixer grinders

A youth was arrested while he was trying to send over 300kg cannabis to New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal through railway parcel on Wednesday. The arrest was made during a joint operation by Tripura police and Railway Police Force (RPF).

For representational purposes only. (Bloomberg File Photo)

The accused, identified as Uttam Kumar Paul, is a resident of Baishnabtilla area of West Tripura district.

The team found him with six cartons standing outside the railway parcel office. When asked, he claimed that the cartons had mixer grinders and filter boxes. But they opened the cartons to find cannabis concealed inside the filter boxes and mixer grinders.

“We recovered 319kg cannabis. We have arrested the person and are investigating to find if there are others involved in this racket,” a Tripura police official said on Thursday.

