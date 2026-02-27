Tripura to come up with its first AI policy soon: CM Dr Manik Saha

Tripura is planning to come up with its first artificial intelligence (AI) policy with support from NITI Aayog, chief minister Dr Manik Saha said on Thursday. Agartala, being a smart city, shall introduce AI-based solutions of the city management, like, traffic congestion & power supply. (Facebook page | Dr Manik Saha)

While speaking at the launching programme of Tripura State Innovation Mission at the International Exhibition Centre in Hapania in West Tripura district, CM Saha said that the state is taking initiative in using AI technology in traffic management, flood control, waste management in Agartala.

“Tripura will come up with the AI policy , the first of this kind of initiative in the country with assistance from the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog. Agartala, being a smart city, shall introduce AI-based solutions of the city management, like, traffic congestion, power supply, drinking water, flood control, solid and liquid waste, property assessment. Tripura will launch the country’s first district innovator fellowship to foster grassroot innovators”, said CM Saha.

“We are going to set up an AI Centre of Excellence with assistance from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The state has plans to open an IT and data economic zone in the state to promote the IT, ITes and data Centre ecosystem in the state with growing demand for software enterprises”.

He further stated that the State Innovation Mission is the first state in the country to start such kind of Innovation Mission with the support of NITI Aayog.

“Tripura is the first state where all governments from Secretariat to the village panchayat are functioning completely paperless. Good governance initiatives are aimed at providing economic opportunities to people and to translate youths aspirations into enterprises. It is part of NITI Aayog State Support Mission. This initiative helps state and union territories build strong localised innovation ecosystems based on their specific strength”, said CM Saha.

“State Innovation Mission is designed to synergise the efforts of government, academia, industries, start-ups, investors, communities into one ecosystem. This initiative will nurture enterprises that would bring solutions to problems related to agriculture, green technology, digital services, tourism, healthcare”, said the chief minister.

“Innovation centres will be set up in all the districts”, said CM.