Tripura: Two get death penalty for raping, killing minor girl in 2019

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Oct 04, 2023 08:27 PM IST

The girl had gone missing on 17 May 2019, following which her mother lodged a complaint at Dharam Nagar police station. Police recovered the body of the child the next day from Haflong tea estate, about a few kilometres from her residence

A special POCSO court in Tripura on Tuesday convicted two persons and sentenced them to death for raping and murdering a minor girl four years ago.

Special judge Angshuman Debbarma sentenced both the accused men to death while also slapping a fine of Rs.5,000 each, failing which they would have to undergo six months imprisonment in addition to life under Section 376, said public prosecutor Sudarshan Sharma.

The girl had gone missing on 17 May 2019, following which her mother lodged a complaint at Dharam Nagar police station. Police recovered the body of the child the next day from Haflong tea estate, about a few kilometres from her residence.

An investigation was taken up during which the police arrested two suspects, both neighbours, who confessed to kidnapping, raping, and later murdering the minor girl.

Sub-inspector Sanchita Raha filed a charge sheet on November 28, 2019, holding the two responsible for the rape and murder of the minor girl. Both the accused were charged under Sections 363, 376, 302, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

Last year, a man was sentenced to death for raping and murdering a four-year-old girl in Khowai district in 2021.

Similarly in 2020, two persons got the death penalty for raping and killing a 15-year-old girl in the Gomati district.

In 2019, a 26-year-old man was sentenced to death for raping and murdering a minor girl in 2018.

