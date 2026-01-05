Tripura: Youth Congress leader arrested six months after derogatory remark against CM

The Tripura police have arrested a Youth Congress leader for his alleged derogatory remarks against chief minister Dr Manik Saha six months ago, along with a case of alleged forgery, officials said on Monday. Representational image.

The youth leader, Shahjahan Islam, was arrested from Joypur area on the outskirts of Agartala.

“Shahjahan Islam made a derogatory statement against CM Manik Saha on June 8 last year. We registered a case then and arrested his father and brother. But he was absconding that time. We came to know that he was hiding at Joypur last night and arrested him,” said Sadar subdivisional police officer Debaprasad Roy.

He further added that Shahjahan, while he was absconding, appealed for bail at a district court, but later, the police found the signature used was forged that led to registration of an additional case against him.

“Two cases were lodged against him under different sections. We are interrogating him,” he told the reporters.

Shahjahan’s home at Shantipara area of Agartala came under attack from some unknown hooligans after his criticism against the state government and state police for alleged silence over a few tensed incidents regarding slaughtering of cows on Eid-al-Zuha or Bakrid at Udaipur in Gomati district in June last year. Later, police arrested Shahjahan’s father and brother, but released them after a month.