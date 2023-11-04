close_game
Tripura’s royal scion meets CM Manik Saha, discusses TTAADC development issues

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Nov 04, 2023 04:24 PM IST

The TIPRA Motha made its entry into the political arena in TTAADC polls in 2021 few months after the formation of the party. Later, they contested the Assembly polls this year to get the main opposition party tag with 13 legislators

Tripura’s principal opposition TIPRA Motha party’s founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarm on Friday met chief minister Manik Saha at the Civil Secretariat to discuss the development of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTTAADC) and other issues.

Tripura’s royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma (right) met with Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha (left) on Friday (Twitter Photo)

The meeting comes less than a month after Debbarma organised a massive mass rally at the TTTAADC headquarters in Khumluwng for the right of the indigenous people of Tripura and their ongoing demand for Greater Tipraland– a separate state for the community.

“We discussed the development of the indigenous areas. The Chief Secretary was also present. We have also invited them to visit ADC for discussion. We have our administration in the ADC. The discussion was good and these meetings will continue,” said Debbarma after the meeting.

Asked whether a discussion was held over pending funds for the ADC to be released by the state government, the royal scion said, “We discussed this too. The state government shall consider it. Being the chairman of the ADC’s advisory committee, I have the right to meet CM and ask for funds.”

Debbarma, who was out of the state for a few weeks, returned to Agartala four days ago and joined a series of political and community activities. He recently participated in ‘Asom Bhojan’, an interaction of the indigenous community leaders with the royal head.

The TIPRA Motha made its entry into the political arena in TTAADC polls in 2021 few months after the formation of the party. Later, they contested the Assembly polls this year to get the main opposition party tag with 13 legislators.

