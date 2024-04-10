Troublemakers now shake with fear, says Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sounded a stern warning to mafia and anti-social elements saying that such troublemakers now shook with fear. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses an election rally ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, at Sardhana, in Meerut district, Wednesday (PTI)

Adityanath added, “Those who were responsible for curfews in previous regimes now wet their pants and shake with fear under my government.”

He was referring to the crackdown on mafias in Uttar Pradesh. “People who never honoured the law had been taught its meaning and they will be never allowed to rebuild their clout.”

Addressing a rally in Rajput-dominated Rardhana village in the Sardhana area, which is a part of the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency, he told the gathering that the opposition would come and try to mislead them. “This is the land of the brave and the brave do not show cowardice. I have come to Sardhana Chaubisi because they will come to mislead you but do not get misled by them... We have explained the meaning of the law to those who never honoured it. Such people should never be allowed to rise back to a position of influence,” he noted.

Former Sardhana MLA Sangeet Som and the party’s pick for the Muzaffarnagar seat, Union Minister Sanjeev Baliyan, shared the dais with the CM.

Members of the Rajput community in Chaubisi (24 Rajput villages) had been expressing their angst against the BJP and it’s believed that the rivalry between Som and Balyan was feeding their anger.

The CM’s rally may be seen as part of a damage-control exercise on the part of the BJP after the April 7 mahapanchayat convened by the Rajputs.

Targeting the opposition, he said people who had dared to play with the honour of daughters during curfews should not be given a chance to flourish.

Baliyan thanked the CM for providing a sports university to Sardhana in the Salawa area.