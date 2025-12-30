Truck loaded with husk overturns onto SDO’s Bolero on Nainital Road, driver killed

A 54-year-old driver attached to the Electricity Department was killed after a truck loaded with husk overturned onto a Bolero vehicle on Nainital Road in Rampur on Sunday evening, triggering traffic chaos and panic at the accident site. The loaded truck is seen toppling over the Bolero, completely crushing it. (Sourced)

The accident occurred near Pahari Gate in front of a power substation when the truck, heading towards Bilaspur, attempted to turn towards the opposite carriageway. During the manoeuvre, one of the truck’s wheels climbed onto the divider, causing the driver to lose control. The truck then toppled onto a Bolero moving alongside it.

The Bolero belonged to a sub-divisional officer (SDO) of the Electricity Department. Its driver, identified as Mohd Firasat (54), a resident of Gujjar Tola under the Ganj police station area, was trapped inside the vehicle and sustained critical injuries. With the help of locals and police personnel, he was pulled out of the mangled vehicle and rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A motorcyclist riding parallel to the Bolero and another passerby narrowly escaped the accident, averting further casualties.

Soon after the mishap, a large crowd gathered at the spot and traffic came to a halt on both sides of the busy Nainital Road. Police teams from all three city police stations reached the scene, along with an ambulance and a fire brigade unit. A crane was pressed into service to remove the truck and extricate the Bolero, which was completely crushed.

Superintendent of police Vidya Sagar also reached the spot and carried out a site inspection. “The accident occurred when the truck lost balance while taking a turn and climbed onto the divider. The Bolero driver died after being trapped under the vehicle. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal action is being taken,” the SP said.

According to police, the deceased was the driver of the Bolero assigned to an SDO posted at the Khaud power substation of the Electricity Department. Police have taken the body into custody and initiated further proceedings in the case.