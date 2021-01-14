IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Tunnel project: PMC appointed consultant blacklisted for delaying feasibility report
Last week, the corporation floated a tender to appoint project management consultants for pre- and post-tender activities for the construction of the tunnel connecting Pashan-Panchavati to Kothrud. (HT PHOTO)
Last week, the corporation floated a tender to appoint project management consultants for pre- and post-tender activities for the construction of the tunnel connecting Pashan-Panchavati to Kothrud. (HT PHOTO)
others

Tunnel project: PMC appointed consultant blacklisted for delaying feasibility report

Project was announced in 2017 to ease the traffic problem of Paud road, Senapati Bapat road and Shivajinagar
READ FULL STORY
By Siddharth Gadkari
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:07 PM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to re-tender the ambitious tunnel project of Pashan-Panchavati-Kothrud after the hired consultant failed to submit a feasibility report of the project for more than a year.

The project was announced in 2017 to ease the traffic problem of Paud road, Senapati Bapat road and Shivajinagar.

Almost a year ago, the PMC had given a tender to CV Kand consultant Pvt limited to conduct and submit a feasibility report, topographical survey and an aerial survey. However, it was not completed by the consultant.

Now, the PMC project department has blacklisted the consultant and have begun retendering. Last week, the corporation floated a tender to appoint project management consultants for pre- and post-tender activities for the construction of the tunnel connecting Pashan-Panchavati to Kothrud.

The Pashan-Panchavati area with the Kothrud tunnel project is a long pending one. The project was introduced in 2017 in the PMC annual budget and the PMC administration had appointed a consultant in 2019 for the project. The total estimated cost was 224 crore.

The project consists of two tunnels, Kothrud-Panchvati and Panchvati-Gokhalenagar which will connect each other. It will help reduce the distance of Pashan to Kothrud by half.

Indrabhan Randive, executive engineer of the project department said, “Last week, the corporation floated a tender to appoint consultant for the Pashan-Panchavati to Kothrud tunnel work. The previous consultant could not submit a feasibility report to the civic body for more than a year. The previous consultant only conducted a topographical survey. Therefore, we floated a new tender for feasibility report work.”

In September 2020, deputy chief Minister Ajit Pawar had instructed all government institutes from where the tunnel is going to pass to cooperate with the PMC. After that, state forest department, Automotive Research Association of India Research Institute (ARAI), the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) and the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) gave a no-objection certificate to the PMC to conduct geological surveys on their premises.

The PMC proposed two tunnels under the development plan for the old city limits. The common endpoint of both these tunnels opens at Panchavati society where there is a hilly area behind the residential complexes. According to the plan, the vehicles coming from both Gokhalenagar and Kothrud will come out of the tunnel at Panchavati and through the society; these vehicles will head towards Pashan, Balewadi and Aundh area.

On the other side, residents of Panchavati had registered opposition to the proposal saying that the proposed plan will not only fail in addressing traffic problems, but it will also destroy the rich biodiversity in the area.

The residents of Panchavati, Pashan area claimed that the proposed tunnels are 100 feet wide, but the roads in Panchavati are only 40 feet wide, so they will not be able to take the volume of the traffic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
others

Draped in PPE suits, farmers carry out fumigation drives at Singhu

By Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Karanpreet Singh, 22, a resident of Chaklan village in Rupnagar district of Punjab, was scheduled to get married on January 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Water supply to be disrupted in south Delhi today and tomorrow

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Due to a repair work at south Delhi’s Greater Kailash, water supply to some of the localities in that area will be affected on Friday and Saturday, the Delhi Jal Board informed on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Nod for protest can’t be given as prohibitory orders in place, police inform HC

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:41 PM IST
The Delhi Police told the Delhi high court that AAP MLAs Raghav Chadha and Atishi Marlena cannot be granted permission to protest outside the residences of home minister Amit Shah and lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal as political gatherings are prohibited by the state disaster management authority, DDMA, till January 31
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Fed up of paying extortion, vegetable vendor kills man in Subhash Place

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:41 PM IST
A 25-year-old vegetable vendor, fed up of having to hand over a substantial portion of his daily earnings to a local extortionist, in north Delhi’s Subhash Place hacked the alleged criminal to death, Delhi Police said on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

On Day 3 of education conference, experts suggest ways to improve teaching

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:41 PM IST
On the third day of the week-long Delhi education conference, organised by the Delhi government, policy experts from the United Kingdom, Netherlands, and also from India led a panel discussion focusing on improving professional development for teachers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

JNU to act against teachers for not ‘cooperating’ during admission process last year

By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The administration of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said it will “take action” against faculty members, including deans (of schools) and chairpersons (of centres), who allegedly “did not cooperate” during the admission process last year, and has set up a committee to identify such teachers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Teachers still on Covid-19 duty, govt schools raise concerns over school reopening

By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:40 PM IST
With thousands of teachers still deployed on Covid-19 related duties across the city, officials at several government schools have raised concerns of staff shortage ahead of the school reopening next week, after a gap of 10 months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Vehicles, unclean household fuels major contributors of CO in Delhi, govt study finds

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Vehicular emissions and the use of unclean household fuels are the major sources of carbon monoxide (CO) in Delhi, a study conducted by the Union ministry of earth sciences and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) has found
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi govt restructures SCERT, DIET for better teacher training opportunities

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The Delhi government on Thursday announced the restructure of the State Council of Educational Research And Training (SCERT) and District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in order to further improve the facilities for teacher training in the national capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Will implement steps to ensure proper post-Covid care, govt tells HC

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:39 PM IST
The Delhi government on Thursday told the Delhi high court that it was “actively considering” an expert committee’s recommendations, which included providing telemedicine assistance to those suffering from post-Covid health issues After accepting the government submissions, the court disposed of the plea seeking a ramping up of testing, through which it was monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the capital for the past several months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Spas allowed to reopen after almost a year by HC, with strict guidelines

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:39 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi high court on Thursday allowed spas in the national capital to resume their operations, subject to a slew of guidelines to maintain social distancing
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi airport gets genome sequencing lab to check for new virus strain

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:38 PM IST
The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Thursday got its first genome sequencing laboratory, which will be used to test samples of all travellers who arrive in the country and test positive Covid-19 upon landing
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi govt releases 938 crore for MCDs, say BJP’s corruption has rendered civic bodies bankrupt

By Ashish Mishra and Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the Delhi government would provide 938 crores to the three municipal corporations for paying salaries to their employees, adding that the civic bodies have gone bankrupt because of the corruption by councillors of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Fifth sero survey kicks off in Delhi

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:32 PM IST
State government officials have started collecting blood samples of over 27,000 people for a fifth round of the serological survey to assess the population’s exposure to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Cold wave to continue Delhi, air quality to get worse, warn monitoring agencies

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Temperatures plummeted and air pollution shot up in the national capital on Thursday when the morning was as cold as 2°C and the 24-hour average air quality index rose to 429 – conditions that are unlikely to improve till early next week, weather scientists said
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP