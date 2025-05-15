Turkiye support to Pakistan: CSJM varsity cancels MoU with Istanbul Univ

The Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) has cancelled its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Istanbul University, Turkiye, in light of the recent developments. The Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University in Kanpur (HT File Photo)

The move follows reports of Turkiye providing support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, including the supply of drones intended for use against India.

Vice-Chancellor of CSJMU and president of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Prof Vinay Pathak, said that academic excellence is important, but nothing stands above the nation. In a formal letter addressed to the rector of Istanbul University, Prof Pathak said the MoU has been terminated with immediate effect.

“The position adopted by Turkey in recent events is openly hostile towards India. Entering or continuing any form of collaboration with institutions associated—either directly or tacitly—with a strategic partner of Pakistan is not in national interest,” said Prof Pathak.

The MoU, originally signed to promote academic exchange and research collaboration in November, 2024, was part of CSJMU’s broader effort to connect with reputed global institutions to enhance educational opportunities for its students.

Under the agreement, students were expected to benefit from exposure to international academic standards, joint research initiatives, and innovation-driven programmes.

The university has made it clear that its international partnerships must align with India’s sovereign and strategic interests. The cancellation comes amid growing protests across the country in response to Turkiye’s alleged role in supporting activities perceived to threaten India’s security.