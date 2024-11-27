Two Agra men killed in mishap on Yamuna Expressway

A businessman from Agra and his staff member died in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway within limits of Baldev police station of Mathura district in the wee hours of Tuesday. The car was found rammed into a divider indicating towards the possibility of the tyre burst or driver falling asleep while driving. (Pic for representation)

“Two persons, including a businessman from Agra, died in a road accident during the wee hours of Tuesday on Yamuna Expressway connecting Agra with Noida. The deceased have been identified as Raunaq Saluja (30) and Vikas Kumar (28), both from Agra,” stated Trilok Singh, the incharge of Baldev police station in Mathura district.

“Exact reasons are yet to be ascertained but it seems either the tyre burst due to which the vehicle went out of control or the driver must have fallen asleep while driving which might have caused the accident,” stated Singh who added that the bodies were taken to SN Medical College and Hospital at Agra for post mortem.

The accident took place at Milestone 133 on track towards Noida from Agra.

Inaugurated in 2012, the 165-kilometre long Expressway has been in news for accidents caused time and again.