Two Allahabad University departments get 14 new teachers

Two departments of Allahabad University (AU) got 14 new teachers on Thursday. The envelopes containing the recommendations of the selection committees for the recruitment of teachers in the department of philosophy and the Institute of Gandhian Thought and Peace Studies of the central varsity were opened during an online meeting of the executive council chaired by vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava. Allahabad University (FILE PHOTO)

Seven of the advertised 20 posts of teachers in the philosophy department remained vacant as none of the applicants were found suitable for the posts including three posts of assistant professors (1 of SC, 1 of unreserved and 1 of person with disability category), two posts of associate professors (1 of OBC and 1 of Unreserved category) and two posts of professors (1 of OBC and 1 unreserved category), informed AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor.

One assistant professor was appointed in the Institute of Gandhian Thought and Peace Studies, she added.

With these appointments, the total number of appointments of regular faculty members during the tenure of vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava since November 30, 2020, has risen to 353.

With the changes in many areas in the last three years, the appointment of new teachers has strengthened the teaching environment in the university and the teacher-student ratio has improved. The university is moving strongly towards better ranking, the PRO said.

On July 26, 19 new teachers were selected for the commerce department., while nine were declared NFS (None Found Suitable) against 28 posts of teachers in the department. Two out of three posts of professor, three out of seven posts of associate professor and four out of 18 posts of assistant professor were declared NFS.