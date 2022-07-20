Two arrested for raping woman in Prayagraj
The Kareli police arrested two persons for raping a woman, on Wednesday. The accused allegedly used to barge into the woman’s house and used to rape her in the presence of her mother.
Two teachers in the locality approached the district magistrate after local police took no action on their complaint. The victim has been sent for medical examination and further probe was on into the incident, police officials said.
A middle aged woman, a resident of a colony in Kareli area, lived with her daughter, aged around 23 years. The woman’s husband was in government service but went missing two years back. Her mentally unstable son also left home seven months back and did not return.
It is alleged that two youths of neighbouring Tulsipur locality often used to barge into the woman’s home and gang raped her daughter. Moved by their plight, two women teachers in their locality complained to the Kareli police but no action was taken. The teachers then approached the district magistrate on Monday.
On the instructions of the DM, district probationary officer Pankaj Mishra and his team reached the victim’s house and took her to Asha Jyoti Kendra. The statement of the victim and her mother was recorded on the basis of which an FIR was lodged against the two youths.
The teachers who raised the issue claimed that the accused not only gang raped the victim but also sold goods of her house. Around a week back, the accused abducted the victim. Locals complained to police, following which the woman was recovered but no action was taken against the accused.
Circle officer, Shahganj, Satyendra Kumar Tiwari, said an FIR has been lodged in this connection and two persons identified as Sadik Khan aka Sanju and Sanjay aka Mustafa of Tulsipur have been arrested. The woman’s medical examination has been conducted and any sexual assault with her would be confirmed only after receiving the report. The victim is being kept at Asha Jyoti Kendra and further probe was on into the incident, he added.
Sale of pork, pork products banned in Lucknow
The sale of pork meat and products has been banned in the city following the spread of African swine fever among pigs in Lucknow. District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar imposed the ban following confirmation of over 100 pig deaths due to African swine fever by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Anand Nagar (ICAR-NIHSAD) Bhopal. The report came on Tuesday evening which confirmed the deaths of pigs due to African swine fever.
IMA creates spiritual sub-committee for Doctors
The Maharashtra arm of The Indian Medical Association, on Sunday, organised a first-of-its-kind spiritual conference for doctors and their families to help them cope with the strain of a medical profession, especially in consideration of the on-going pandemic. The IMA's state chapter has also formed a spiritual subcommittee, which is Dr VS Pingle's brainchild and is headed by Dr Meena Pruthi.
Book on U.P.’s economy launched in Lucknow
A book titled 'Dynamics of development backward economy' by former director of Giri Institute of Development Studies, Prof Ajit Kumar Singh, was launched at the Press Club on Wednesday. The launch was followed by a panel discussion on UP's economy - past and present. “The book examines the economic development in Uttar Pradesh since 1941 and the constraints on development faced by the state,” said professor Ajit Kumar Singh.
Little rain but Ganga, Yamuna waters rising in Prayagraj
Farmers and Prayagraj citizens may continue to wait for the monsoon proper to hit the region but the water level in both the Ganga and the Yamuna has begun rising at an alarming rate. Boatmen and even the priests (pandas) active on the Sangam banks have already started shifting their belongings to higher ground as the water rises in the two rivers. The level of water of the Yamuna at Naini stood at 74.97mts.
Dhol-tasha groups keep up the tempo, draw flak from athletes for practising at Nehru stadium
As dhol-tasha groups are back for practice after a gap of two years, residents of many areas have raised concern about the noise pollution caused by the drums. President of the dhol-tasha mahasangh Maharashtra, Parag Thakur, said, “Most of the groups make sure that they finish practice till 9.30pm so nobody is inconvenienced at night. People across ages are showing interest this time.”
