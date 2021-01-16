Two arrested from Madhya Pradesh for firing in Bhiwandi
The Bhiwandi Crime branch unit 2, on Friday, arrested two persons from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly firing two rounds at a 38-year-old woman in Kalher on Tuesday to extort money. One of the bullets hit the woman on her head. She is seeking treatment at a private hospital and is stable.
Jayashree Shende was alone at home when the two fired at her. The accused are identified as Surendra Bhati, 24 and Manshing, alias Bunty Chavhan, 20, both residents of Madhya Pradesh.
The police got a tip off about the firing, which helped them trace the two. Bhati is a farmer and transporter by profession and would visit Bhiwandi often to deliver consignments. He got in touch with the victim, Jayashree Shede and Shivram Dhede through his business.
According to crime branch police officials, “Bhati needed ₹50,000. He discussed it with Chavhan, who has a criminal background. Both of them hatched a plan to extort the money from the victim at gunpoint.
He arranged a revolver for the same. On the day of the crime, Bhati called the victim and reached her house at Jai Durga Society in Kalher, Bhiwandi at 9.30 am, threatened her for ₹50,000 and after she refused, he fired two bullets at her head. One hit her head and the other missed. Fortunately, she was saved by her son who heard a voice of argument and reached to rescue his mother.”
The team checked all possible technical and non-technical information. Kisan Gavli, assistant commissioner of police, crime branch, said, “The accused were taking several halts and changing their vehicles at each stop. We managed to nab them from Dhar district in MP before they reached their last stop. We are yet to recover the gun used in the firing.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP resolution to withdraw special spending powers for Mumbai civic body administration gets Sena support
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jalandhar lab detects bird flu at two Dera Bassi farms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr Bhansali from Bombay Hospital to get vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
V-Day: 1,125 to get Covishield jab in tricity on January 16
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine: CoWIN server slows down, leads to chaos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: 2,300 people across Thane district to get vaccinated today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra govt strikes out one vaccination centre in Kalyan-Dombivli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gram panchayat polls see 80.23% turnout in Thane district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two arrested from Madhya Pradesh for firing in Bhiwandi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Duo imprisoned for not able to pay fine for drunk driving; sent to Taloja jail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man hides woman’s body in bathroom loft for four months, held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad: House guest arrested for molesting 4-year-old girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three fake UPSRTC buses seized, seven arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Annual census to be held at OBS with bird flu protocols
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koli held guilty in 12th Nithari murder case, employer Pandher acquitted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox