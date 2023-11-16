close_game
News / Cities / Others / Two Arrested in Thane for Abetment of Suicide in Online Loan App Harassment Case

Two Arrested in Thane for Abetment of Suicide in Online Loan App Harassment Case

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 16, 2023 08:22 AM IST

Two individuals from Assam have been arrested for abetment of suicide in connection with an online loan app. The victim took a loan and was harassed for repayment, leading to her tragic death. The accused are part of a larger team involved in such scams. Investigations are ongoing.

On Tuesday, the Government Railway Police, Thane arrested two individuals from Assam associated with a loan app on charges of abetment of suicide. The victim, a 34-year-old unmarried lab technician from Diva, took a loan of 21,000 from an online loan app in June to invest in the stock market.

HT Image
HT Image

The accused, working for the loan app, gained full access to the victim’s phone, including personal pictures, after the seven-day repayment period lapsed. Subsequently, they harassed her for repayment, making endless threatening calls and morphing her photos. Overwhelmed by the harassment, the victim tragically took her own life by jumping in front of a local train on July 8.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The GRP conducted a four-month-long investigation to trace the accused, who are part of a larger team involved in such loan scams. The two accused, aged 29 and 32, are from Assam. Investigations are ongoing to unravel and address the prevalent issue of online loan scams.

The accused have not been named as it could hamper further ongoing investigations

