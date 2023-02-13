Two booked after differently abled child dies at old Goa institute

A seven-year-old differently-abled girl child died at St Xavier’s Training cum Production Centre for Children with Disabilities in old Goa, police said on Monday.

Police said that the child was left unattended near a bathtub containing scalding hot water and fell into the tub, resulting into her death.

Amid the incident, police have booked two people. Rita Fernandes, a nun in charge of the academy and Meena Dabre, a helper at the institute, were booked under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as sections of the Goa Children’s Act.

According to inspector in charge of Old Goa police station Satish Padwalkar, the incident took place on Saturday and the child was rushed to the hospital, however, she succumbed to her injuries on Monday undergoing treatment.

The St Xavier’s Academy, a church-run institution is accredited by the National Open School, New Delhi. The academy coaches students for the secondary and higher secondary school certificate examination and also imparts vocational training to the hearing impaired, persons with mental illness and autistic and learning-disabled children, besides also offering residential facilities.