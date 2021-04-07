IND USA
Two booked for beating stray dog to death in Ludhiana

Were spotted beating the dog by a passer-by, who contacted an animal activist; case registered under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 11:52 PM IST

The police have booked two dairy workers for allegedly beating a stray dog to death on Noorwala Road in Basti Jodhewal on April 2.

The matter came to fore on the complaint of an animal activist, Mani Singh, a resident of Field Gunj, who approached the police after his friend apprised him of the incident.

Singh said his friend saw the two men, Kuli and Barjesh, beating a stray dog and tossing it on a plot after it died.

“On his complaint, the duo has been booked under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” said investigating officer Roop Singh from Basti Jodhewal police station.

