Two booked for snatching handbag from Sector 15 resident

Gurugram: Two suspects were booked for allegedly snatching a handbag containing a mobile phone and money from a woman on the NH 48 service lane in Sector 15 Part-II while she was taking a walk with her husband, police said on Tuesday. Two suspects were booked for allegedly snatching a handbag containing a mobile phone and money from a woman on the NH 48 service lane in Sector 15 Part-II. (Representational Image)

They said the incident took place near the HP service station at about 6.19pm on Sunday.

According to the police, a man and a woman, who were in their early-20s, stole up behind the couple on an Apache motorcycle. Investigators said that the victim Ruchira Singhal, aged around 50 years, was walking along the service lane of the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway with her husband Vipul Singhal.

Police said that as soon as the motorcycle reached the victim, the woman who was riding pillion, snatched the handbag containing a mobile phone, some cash and a few documents.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram Police, said that the couple was not wearing helmets and their faces were visible.

“The victim told the police that a couple in a car were eyewitnesses to the snatching and they even chased the duo for 200-300 metres while recording a video but later had to slow down due to traffic. They later returned and shared the video with the victim, which is also available with the police,” he said adding, they were scanning CCTV camera footage to trace the suspects and arrest them.

Based on the complaint of the victim, an FIR was registered against the suspects under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Civil Lines police station on Monday night.