Two cops found involved in ₹2 cr cash loot case, one held

Two policemen were found involved in ₹2 crore cash loot case from a Gujarat based cash management company vehicle at Makhanpur in Firozabad on September 30. One of them, Ankur Pratap Singh deployed in Agra with Govt Railway Police (GRP), was arrested on Tuesday and cash ₹five lakh was recovered from him. They were aware in advance about the loot and had gone to Delhi earlier and returned with cash ₹5 lakh each which they had received from the criminals (For representation only)

Another cop identified as Manoj is presently deployed at Police Lines in Agra. He was posted in Makhanpur area of Firozabad where loot took place and he is believed to be in possession of the cash looted on September 30. Manoj was found absconding when police reached his house in Agra. He is missing from duty after his name surfaced for being involved in loot, said police at SSP Firozabad office.

Meanwhile, superintendent of police (rural) at Firozabad Anuj Chaudhary said on Tuesday that probe into ₹2 crore cash loot case at Makhanpur area in Firozabad brought to light names of two policemen acting in connivance with gang involved in highway loot case.

“The two policemen worked as insiders to help the criminals. They were aware in advance about the loot and had gone to Delhi earlier and returned with cash ₹5 lakh each which they had received from the criminals. They had assured the criminals of providing information about police action and planning,” stated Anuj Chaudhary.

“One of the cops was identified as Ankur Pratap Singh, presently deployed with GRP Agra. He was arrested with ₹five lakh which he received from the criminals. Ankur was presented before the court and was sent behind bars. Firozabad police is continuing with investigation and strict action will be taken against all those involved,” said SP rural.

On September 30, armed criminals had intercepted a cash management company’s vehicle, attacked the driver Danji Patel, tied him up, and fled with ₹2 crore after throwing the injured driver on Yamuna Expressway connecting Agra with Noida.

On Saturday, Firozabad SSP Saurabh Dixit announced the recovery of over ₹1 crore, along with illegal arms, receipts of iPhone and motorcycle purchases, and other incriminating material. Three of the accused, including mastermind Naresh, carried rewards of ₹25,000 each. Naresh offered to get more cash recovered but in the process absconded.

The DIG Agra Range had hiked the reward on Naresh to ₹50,000. He had a criminal past with about nine cases registered against him in different police stations. A search operation was launched thereafter on Sunday.

Later in the day, Naresh alias Bhoori was shot in an encounter with Firozabad police near BMR Hotel in the Makhanpur area. He was declared dead by doctors at the district hospital later on Sunday night.