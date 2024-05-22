Two dead, five hurt in separate accidents on Golf Estate Road, NH-48

Gurugram: A 28-year-old man died and another person was critically injured when the scooter they were riding rear-ended a stationary truck on Golf Estate Road in Sector-66 on Tuesday, police said. Police identified the deceased as Himanshu Joshi and the injured person as Khagendra Kumar, 25. The duo hailed from Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. (Representational Image)

The accident took place at about 5.15am opposite to the Sector-65 police station, investigators said.

They identified the deceased as Himanshu Joshi and the injured person as Khagendra Kumar, 25. The duo hailed from Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand and worked as chefs in a restaurant located in a commercial high-rise building in Sector-65, police said.

They said the men were travelling towards Vatika Chowk when the accident took place and none of them were wearing helmets.

A senior police officer said that Joshi, who was riding the scooter, died instantly from severe head injuries. “Kumar, riding pillion, survived with multiple fractures. Both were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector-10A but doctors declared Joshi dead on arrival,” he said.

The officer said that road construction work was going on in the area and the truck parked on the roadside belonged to the contractor.

Inspector Santosh Kumar, station house officer of Sector-65 police station, said both the vehicles were seized from the spot. “Once Joshi’s family arrives, we will take necessary legal action as per their complaint,” he said.

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old boy died and his parents and two other family members were badly injured when the car in which they were travelling turned over after being hit by a speeding bus on NH-48 near the Government Polytechnic College in Manesar at about 5.10am on Monday, police said.

Police said the family hailed from Sector-22 in Noida and was returning home after offering prayers at a temple in Rajasthan.

Investigators identified the deceased as Bhavya Poshwal and the injured people were his father Ravindra Kumar, 42, mother Mamta, 38, maternal aunt Vijaya, 43, and a relative Dinesh Kumar, 40.

Inspector Virender Khatri, station house officer of the Manesar police station, said the bus sped away from the spot. “Commuters and locals rushed the injured family to a hospital where doctors declared the child dead,” he said, adding an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code on Monday.