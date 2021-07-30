Two found dead in locked Rohini flat, one with hands tied with live wire

The decomposing bodies of a 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were found under mysterious circumstances -- the man’s hands were tied with a live electric wire; the woman’s body lay next, touching him -- in a locked flat in outer Delhi’s Rohini Sector 34 on Thursday. The bodies were found on Thursday after a neighbour informed the police about a foul smell.

Investigators suspect a murder-suicide and are waiting for a post-mortem report from a government hospital, where the bodies are currently preserved.

“Prime facie, it appears that the man first killed the woman, a music teacher, and then electrocuted himself by tying his hands with a live wire connected with the ceiling fan. The ceiling fan was switched on and current was flowing through his body,” said a senior police officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that the police control room received a call about a foul smell coming from a flat in Rohini Sector 34.

A police team found that the flat was locked from inside, following which the fire department team was called to break open the door. Inside, they found the two bodies lying on the floor.

“Since the deaths did not look natural, we called the electricity department and crime spot investigation teams along with forensic experts to inspect the spot and collect necessary evidence. Later, the bodies were shifted to a government hospital and an enquiry was initiated,” said the officer.

Police did not identify the deceased but said that they hailed from Bihar and had moved into the flat on July 25.

“The man had gone to his hometown on May 22 while the woman had left for Bihar on July 22. They both returned to Delhi on July 24 and shifted to the flat a day later. Some neighbours heard a verbal spat between them on the morning of July 27. What happened after the quarrel is not known,” the officer added.

Police said the man, who allegedly had two failed marriages and a case filed by one of his former wives, was under psychiatric treatment.