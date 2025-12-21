Two fugitives held in Gorakhpur in connection with Ambala Court firing

Two fugitives wanted in connection with a firing incident near Ambala Court on March 1, 2025, were arrested from the Gorakhpur Court premises on Saturday morning, police officials confirmed. The incident occurred on March 1, 2025, near the Ambala City Court Complex in Haryana, when armed assailants inside a car allegedly opened fire at a man identified as Aman, who was at the court for a hearing. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The accused, who had been absconding since the incident, were apprehended while en route to surrender before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Gorakhpur. Acting on specific intelligence from the Ambala Police, the Gorakhpur district police carried out the arrest and completed the necessary legal formalities.

Circle officer (Cantt) Gorakhpur, Yogendra Kumar Singh, stated that the accused were later handed over to the Ambala Police and transported back to Haryana for further investigation and judicial proceedings.

Police said that three individuals were identified during the investigation—Shubham alias “Kaka,” his brother Shiva, and an unidentified third accomplice. Shubham and Shiva were arrested in Gorakhpur. Both were named in an FIR registered at Ambala City Police Station, with a reward of ₹5,000 each offered for information leading to their capture.

The incident occurred on March 1, 2025, near the Ambala City Court Complex in Haryana, when armed assailants inside a car allegedly opened fire at a man identified as Aman, who was at the court for a hearing. The sudden gunfire caused panic among people in the court premises.

Police recovered empty cartridges from the scene and launched an extensive investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Investigators revealed that Shubham and Shiva had recently arrived in Gorakhpur and were seen around the Gorakhpur Court (Kachahari) premises with the intention of surrendering in an unrelated legal matter.

“Following these arrests, our focus is now on tracing the third accomplice named in the case,” an Ambala Police official said. Authorities are also investigating whether the accused had any local support network in Gorakhpur during their time on the run.

Police from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are coordinating to trace the accused’s movements during their time on the run, including potential contacts, hideouts, and communication links, to close remaining gaps in the investigation.