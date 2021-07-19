Two held for 55-year-old man’s murder in Bihar’s Ara district

Two of 11 accused were arrested for murder of a 55-year-old man over a land dispute at Moap Kala under Imadpur police station in Ara district, police said on Monday.

The rest of the accused, including a former mukhiya, are absconding, officials said.

“Two out of the 11 accused named in the FIR, lodged by the son of the deceased, have been arrested. A rifle has also been seized from their possession,” SHO of Imadpur police station Awadhesh Kumar said.

According to the son of the deceased, he, his father and a cousin were on way to their field on Sunday morning when the 55-year-old man was shot at by miscreants, who were ploughing the field at the time.

The injured was rushed to a private clinic, where he died during treatment, he said.