Two held for hunting spotted deer in Dudhwa forest

Dudhwa National Park (DNP) officials arrested two men from the Ramuvapur (Majhauli) forest area in the Belrayan range on Wednesday for allegedly hunting a chital (spotted deer). The arrests were made during a special patrolling drive launched to prevent poaching and the illegal trade of wild animals during the festive season, forest officials said. Belrayan forest range officials with accused. (HT FILE )

Belrayan forest range officer Rakesh Tiwari said the accused were identified as Tejender Singh and his son Jagjit Singh, residents of Tikona Farm under Majhgai police station limits. Meat of a male chital was recovered from their possession, and both allegedly confessed to hunting the spotted deer, he added.

He said a sample of the recovered meat had been sent to a laboratory for analysis. A case had been registered under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, and further legal proceedings were underway, he added.

Meanwhile, forest officials of the Bankati range in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) conducted a flag march in sensitive and border areas on Wednesday to strengthen wildlife protection and prevent illegal activities.

During the flag march, forest teams led by Bankati range officer Kshetra Pal Singh conducted intensive foot patrolling along sensitive forest routes and villages bordering the reserve, where wildlife movement is frequent and threats such as illegal tree felling and poaching persist.

The team also interacted with villagers, urging them to support wildlife conservation, avoid unnecessary entry into forest areas and take precautions to minimise human-wildlife conflict.

Bankati range officer Kshetra Pal Singh said surprise inspections and flag marches would continue regularly to safeguard Dudhwa’s rich biodiversity and wildlife.