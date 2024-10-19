Menu Explore
Two held for molesting woman in Lamington Road

ByVinay Dalvi
Oct 19, 2024 07:36 AM IST

MUMBAI: The DB Marg police have arrested two men for allegedly stalking and molesting a 25-year-old woman on Monday night

MUMBAI: The DB Marg police have arrested two men for allegedly stalking and molesting a 25-year-old woman on Monday night.

Two held for molesting woman in Lamington Road
Two held for molesting woman in Lamington Road

An UPI transaction at a wine shop helped the police to trace the accused. The woman was going home at Lamington Road after a driving class when the two men misbehaved with her around 8.30pm and fled.

“We checked the CCTV footage and found they were on a bike. Our teams then started following the footage trail and found that the accused had purchased liquor from a wine shop in Worli. Our teams visited the wine shop and found that the accused had made payments via UPI. The mobile number and bank account helped us to nab them from Worli,” said a police officer.

The accused have been identified as Bhupendra Jatav, 36, and Ganesh Sutar, 42, both residents of Worli. According to police, they worked as contractors with a builder.

